India women's team cricketer Taniya Bhatia revealed that her belongings were stolen from the team hotel in England. Taking to social media, the wicketkeeper batter revealed that someone stole a bag that had cash, cards, watches and jewellery from the team hotel. She also urged a quick investigation and resolution of this matter.

Taniya Bhatia Reveals Her Belongings Were Stolen from Team Hotel:

2/2 Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well.@Marriott @BCCIWomen @BCCI — Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (@IamTaniyaBhatia) September 26, 2022

