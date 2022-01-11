IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told ANI that the TATA Group will replace VIVO as the cricket league's title sponsor for the upcoming season (IPL 2022). The competition is likely to be known as TATA IPL.

Correction | TATA to replace VIVO as IPL title sponsor *for the upcoming edition of the league: IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel to ANI pic.twitter.com/YJDiYe1bap — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)