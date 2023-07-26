India outclassed West Indies in a two-match Test series and won the series 1-0. Now the action is all set to clash to move towards the white-ball formats. The Men in Blue will take on the Caribbean side for a three-match ODI series starting July 27. Ahead of the first ODI, Indian players had a photo shoot in their brand-new jerseys. BCCI took to Twitter to share the video of the photo shoot. We Love This Duo’ BCCI Shares Pics of Spin Wizards Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav Ahead of Ind vs WI 1st ODI 2023

Watch Indian Cricket Team Players’ Photoshoot Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)