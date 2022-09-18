Indian Cricket Team got their new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 which is going to held in Australia. MPL, the official kit sponsor of BCCI, launched the special jersey today in Mumbai. Indian fans waited a long time to witness the new kit which their favourite stars will sport in the global event. They took to social media to share their thoughts on the new team India kit. Team India New Jersey Revealed: MPL Unveils Kit For T20 World Cup 2022

Here are the fans' reactions:

'Looks Really Good'

This Team India's Jersey looks really good. Superb one. pic.twitter.com/PJTkHEPtfS — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 18, 2022

'Sheer Beauty of New Jersey Unparalleled'

The sheer beauty of the new team India T20 jersey is unparalleled. The launch has just heightened its grandeur. Superb job by @mpl_sport and @bcci for this visual treat of a jersey. Can't wait to wear it on all match days #HarFanKiJersey #MplSports #Hologram #TeamIndia #Cricket — Rahul Mishra (@DigitalRahulM) September 18, 2022

'Really Good'

I wish to this Jersey gonna be lucky for team india ..it's really good #HarFanKiJerseypic.twitter.com/2IwCOCOtpk — Priyanka Dubey (@thevempireaj) September 18, 2022

'Happy to See It'

This is now our team India's new jersey and we are all very happy to see it.#HarFanKiJersey pic.twitter.com/vmBusMuMmT — Suròlita (@CraziestLaziest) September 18, 2022

'8 out of 10'

Team India new jersey... How many points out of 10 ? I will give it 8 as first impression. Looks better then Billion cheers Jersey. #IndianCricketTeam #CricketFandom #loveforcricket #cricket @mpl_sport pic.twitter.com/vLqZaz2Zbd — In Video Games 243K+ Subs on Youtube 🙏 (@InVideogame) September 18, 2022

