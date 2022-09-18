Indian Cricket Team got their new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 which is going to held in Australia. MPL, the official kit sponsor of BCCI, launched the special jersey today in Mumbai. Indian fans waited a long time to witness the new kit which their favourite stars will sport in the global event. They took to social media to share their thoughts on the new team India kit. Team India New Jersey Revealed: MPL Unveils Kit For T20 World Cup 2022

Here are the fans' reactions:

'Looks Really Good'

 

'Sheer Beauty of New Jersey Unparalleled'

 

'Really Good'

 

'Happy to See It'

 

'8 out of 10'

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)