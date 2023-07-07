The Indian team is practising in the nets for the upcoming series against West Indies. Ahead of the series, the players won the hearts of the fans with their kind gestures as they offered autographs and special dressing meets with them. In a video shared by BCCI that went viral shows the players interacting with the locals and fans in Barbados.

Team India Players Win Hearts With Kind Gestures, Autographs

Kind gestures 👌 Autographs ✍️ Selfies 🤳 Dressing room meets 🤝#TeamIndia make it special for the local players and fans in Barbados 🤗 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/TaWmeqrNS6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2023

