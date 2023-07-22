Will Jacks and Tom Latham came up with a perfect example of teamwork as they combined to take a wonderful catch during the Surrey vs Middlesex County Championship Division One match. Middlesex' Tom Helm had edged the ball to the gully region where Jacks was stationed. The ball bounced off his hands and the catch seemingly looked to be a dropped one until Jacks, who was falling down at that time, managed to parry the ball towards Latham in the slip cordon. The latter also showed sharp reflexes and managed to hold on to the ball before it fell down and completed the catch. 'Manchester DNA...' Fans React After James Anderson Spotted Juggling Cricket Ball With His Feet During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 4th Test (Watch Video).

Watch Video of the Effort Here

Catch of the season so far? An incredible effort from Will Jacks at gully who on the second attempt parries the ball to Tom Latham at second slip!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/m1jzvI26lD — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 21, 2023

