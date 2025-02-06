The teaser for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 theme song is out and it features none other than the famous singer Atif Aslam. The ICC shared the teaser of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 theme song on social media which features the Pakistan singer singing as well as grooving to the tunes of the soundtrack along with the fans, who had flags of all the participating countries. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 official theme song will be released on February 7. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Dubai (UAE) and it starts on February 19. India will play their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Theme Song Featuring Atif Aslam

Atif Aslam 🤝 #ChampionsTrophy A legendary voice for the soundtrack of an iconic tournament 🤩 The official #ChampionsTrophy song, out on February 7! pic.twitter.com/UWf8nlXrfq — ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2025

