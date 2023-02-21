West Indies is currently touring South Africa and playing a three-day practice match against South Africa Invitation XI ahead of the start of the 1st Test match on February 28. West Indies are batting first in the tour game and lost half their wickets on 147 at tea break. Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, West Indian batting legend, who is recently establishing himself as a mainstay of the Carribean batting, got dismissed by Thando Ntini, son of Makhaya Ntini. This incident made the fans nostalgic as both Chanderpaul and Ntini were celebrated names of cricket during the 90s and the 2000s. Now with passing time. their sons are playing against each other.

Thando Ntini Dismisses Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Ntini to Chanderpaul – just like the old days😜 — Gary Hennink (@callmegazza) February 21, 2023

We are All Old

Ntini's son dismissed Chanderpaul's son. We are all old. pic.twitter.com/o0JbLygTPQ — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) February 21, 2023

Nostalgic

Seen That Somewhere Before

Ntini gets Chanderpaul. Seen that somewhere before 😉 — Yashaar Mall 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@malla_91) February 21, 2023

Surely We Did

