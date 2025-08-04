Virat Kohli has shared his thoughts on Team India's victory in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, which helped the visiting side draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Virat Kohli wrote on his X handle that he is "extremely happy for him" Mohammed Siraj, who picked a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings of the Test match at The Oval. Virat Kohli also shared that "Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh" has given India national cricket team the "phenomenal victory". ‘No Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’ Fans React To Irfan Pathan’s ‘Cricket Doesn’t Stop for Anyone’ Post After India Draws Test Series Against England.

Virat Kohli Heaps Praise For Mohammed Siraj

Great win by team india. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him ❤️@mdsirajofficial @prasidh43 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)