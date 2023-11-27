After the announcement of Hardik Pandya back to IPL franchise Mumbai Indians was made, Hardik shared a post on his social media that showed his early days in cricket and when he was signed by Mumbai Indians for the very first time. The video was compiled with all his past moments from the time when he played for Mumbai Indians and also mentioned in the caption that 'Feels good to be back'. Hardik Pandya captained Gujarat Titans to the finals of the IPL 2023 season. Gujarat Titans Reveal Shubman Gill As Their New Captain for IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya’s Transfer to Mumbai Indians Confirmed

Social Media Post by Hardik Pandya

This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back. 💙 #OneFamily @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/o4zTC5EPAC — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 27, 2023

Hardik Pandya Posing in Mumbai Indians Jersey for IPL 2024

