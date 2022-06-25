June 25 would always be remembered as a historic day in Indian cricket. It is on this day that Kapil Dev's India went on to beat defending champions West Indies to lift their maiden World Cup title in 1983. Not many had counted India as a title favorite but Kapil Dev and co surely made the impossible, possible with a 40-run victory against a mighty West Indies team.

#OnThisDay in 1983, a historic day for Indian cricket 🏆 Led by Kapil Dev, India stunned defending champions West Indies in the final to win their first World Cup title 🥇 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 25, 2022

