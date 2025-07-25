Tilak Varma scored a classy century while batting for Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire in a County Championship Division One 2025 match on July 24. The left-hander came out to bat at number four and scored 112 runs, hitting a total of 13 fours and two sixes in his 256-ball knock. This was Tilak Varma's second century for Hampshire and with this knock, he helped his side get to 367/6 while pursuing Nottinghamshire's massive first innings score of 578/8. Tilak Varma got to his century by taking a single off Mohammad Abbas' bowling. R Sai Kishore Signs For Surrey; India Spinner Joins County Championship Club For Two Matches.

Tilak Varma Scores Classy Century for Hampshire

Tilak Varma doing what he does best. The highlights of his classy century against Nottinghamshire pic.twitter.com/bjFDBo5zUB — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)