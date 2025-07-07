London, Jul 8: India left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore has signed up with Surrey to play two Division One matches in the ongoing County Championship later this month. The 28-year-old Tamil Nadu spinner will make his county debut against Yorkshire in Scarborough, a match that could see him face his former Chennai Super Kings teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is featuring for the hosts. Star India Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad Signs With Yorkshire For County Championship 2025 and One-Day Cup Matches.

Sai Kishore's short stint will end with Surrey's game against Durham at Chester-le-Street from July 29 to August 1. "I'm really excited to be joining Surrey for the next two County Championship matches," said Sai Kishore, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL and captain's Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy, in a statement. Joe Root, James Anderson Attend Wimbledon 2025, Star England Cricketers Meet Roger Federer in Gallery of All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (See Pic).

"Surrey are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world and I have heard great things about the set-up from lots of different people in the game."

Sai Kishore, who has represented India in three T20 Internationals, has an impressive first-class record with 192 wickets at an average of 23.5. The left-arm spinner has been part of Gujarat Titans in the IPL since 2022, picking up 32 wickets at an average of just over 20. He is also handy with the bat, having a first-class career-best score of 81.

