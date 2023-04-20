Apple CEO Tim Cook is on a visit to India for the opening of Apple showroom at Mumbai. He met several sportspersons in India during his short visit. Now the Apple CEO was spotted in the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match, enjoying from the spectators stand. Actress Sonam Kapoor was also seen along with Cook.

Tim Cook Watches DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Sonam Kapoor in the stands. pic.twitter.com/1slmdxDaqF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2023

