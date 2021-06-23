The veteran New Zealand bowler became the first fast bowler from his country and the second after former all-rounder Daniel Vettori to achieve this feat. He did this after dismissing Indian opener Shubman Gill during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final on Tuesday.

Check tweet

Shubman Gill becomes Tim Southee's 600th international wicket ☝️ The second @BLACKCAPS bowler to reach the mark!#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/HPJFpGNezj — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)