Siechem Madurai Panthers are set to take on Ba11sy Trichy in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Thursday, June 29. The match would be played at the Salem Foundation Cricket Ground and it will begin at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Tamil will provide live telecast of this match. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this contest can do so on the FanCode app and website.

Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy TNPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

With 3 teams stranded on 4 points, will @maduraipanthers break the dreadlock and climb the ladder towards qualification or will @Ba11syTrichy claim 2 points? Tune-in to #SMPvBT at #TNPLOnStarSports Today | 7 PM onwards | Star Sports 3 & Star Sports Tamil#TNPL2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/d0PAVQBlDv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)