A fascinating showdown between two in-form teams awaits fans in IPL 2025 as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, April 1. The LSG vs PBKS match is set to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). After losing their first match of IPL 2025 by a narrow margin of just one wicket, Lucknow Super Giants made a remarkable comeback to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and register their first points of the season. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, had a winning start as they overcame Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring contest. LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings.

IPL 2025 Schedule for April 1

