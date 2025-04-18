A fascinating showdown awaits fans in IPL 2025 when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18. Both teams have had wins in their last matches. RCB will eye a fifth win in IPL 2025 and a first at home, but the task would be far from easy against a team like Punjab Kings. The Shreyas Iyer-led side defended the lowest total in IPL history in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and would be brimming with confidence. With both teams in good form so far in IPL 2025, it should make for an exciting encounter at the Chinnaswamy. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Delhi Capitals Maintain Numero Uno Position, Mumbai Indians Notch Up Second-Successive Win.

IPL 2025 Schedule for April 18

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)