Kolkata Knight Riders are set to go up against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on Monday, April 21. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans clash that is set to get underway at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have had contrasting fortunes so far in IPL 2025. While Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent teams in IPL 2025, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have been riddled with inconsistency. Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans enter the KKR vs GT match on the back of a victory over Delhi Capitals, while Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a heartbreaking loss to Punjab Kings in their last match. Who is going to come out on top? IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Mumbai Indians Move to Sixth Place, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Climb To Third After Win Over Punjab Kings.

IPL 2025 Schedule on April 21

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)