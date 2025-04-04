In a clash of mid-tier teams, Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Mumbai Indians on April 4 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). LSK are coming off a one-sided defeat, while MI drubbed their opponents in their last match, making this contest exciting. Both teams are desperate for a win, having won just one out of their three matches. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 Runs in IPL 2025; Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Bowlers Help Defending Champions Return to Winning Ways.

