After a remarkable match between Southern rivals last evening, March 29 will see two teams from the West clash against each other in IPL 2025 as Gujarat Titans lock horns with Mumbai Indians. GT and MI are coming off defeats in their respective matches, and will be eager to notch their first points on board. The GT vs MI IPL 2025 will be played at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

GT vs MI IPL 2025

