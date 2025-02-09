Tom Banton has been called up to join the England national cricket team for the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025, as a cover for Jacob Bethell. The young left-hander had sustained a hamstring injury during the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 in Nagpur and a statement by the England Cricket Board states that his injury 'will be assessed further' when the team arrives in Ahmedabad on Monday, February 10. This was the first time since 2020 that Tom Banton has been called up to the England ODI cricket team. India vs England Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2025.

Tom Banton Called for IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025

Welcome, Bants! 👋 Tom Banton called up as cover for the 3rd ODI against India in Ahmedabad. 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 9, 2025

