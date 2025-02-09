India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After an emphatic win in Nagpur, the India National Cricket Team will be out to secure a series win when they take on England in the second ODI. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. The Rohit Sharma-led side outplayed England in every aspect, including a solid show with the ball with the visitors just managing 248 runs before being bowled. Despite losing two wickets up front, the India National Cricket Team did well to bounce back and take the attack to England, eventually winning the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 with 68 balls remaining. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd ODI 2025: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut in Nagpur in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, impressed big time as he bounced back with three wickets after being initially targeted by Phil Salt. Ravindra Jadeja also took three wickets and these two were the main bowlers for India. While Axar Patel got the big scalp of Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami too had one wicket each. Among the batters, Shubman Gill starred with 87 runs while Shreyas Iyer's sensational 36-ball 59 stole the show in Nagpur.

It will be interesting to see who sits out of the India playing XI if Virat Kohli, who is fit now after missing the ODI series opener due to a sore knee, returns. Beating a side like England at home right before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will surely give India a big boost in confidence and also momentum. Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel Visit Puri's Jagannath Temple Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 in Cuttack (Watch Video).

India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh

England National Cricket Team: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith