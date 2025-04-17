Former Mumbai Indians captain and six-time Indian Premier League title winner Rohit Sharma received a special 'IPL 18' memento from BCCI President Roger Binny for his legacy in the tournament. Ahead of the start of the ongoing MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match at Wankhede, in a small ceremony, Sharma was handed a special 'gift plaque' engraved with IPL 18, highlighting his association with the league since its inception in 2008. Sharma represented the now-defunct franchise Deccan Chargers till 2010 before moving base to the Mumbai Indians. In his IPL stint, Sharma has won one title as a player and as many as five as a captain, which has cemented his place in the league as one of the greatest-ever. Virat Kohli Felicitated With Special ‘IPL 18’ Memento by BCCI President Roger Binny During IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Ahead of RCB vs KKR Match (See Pic).

Rohit Sharma Receives Special Memento

1️⃣8️⃣ seasons 🤝 1️⃣ Legacy Rohit Sharma of the Mumbai Indians receives a special memento from BCCI President, Mr. Roger Binny 💙#TATAIPL | #MIvSRH | @mipaltan | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/dXANupM8Sb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2025

