Star Australian opener Travis Head, who has posed a significant threat to Team India in the recent past with his performances was dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy in the India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal match. Head played a cameo of 39 runs although he failed to make it big despite getting the start. Varun had the last laugh and fans who were concerned that Head can take the game away from them took to social media to share memes and jokes. ‘Got Frustrated and Left Cricket…’ Varun Chakaravarthy Opens Up About His Journey From Becoming a Pacer to Spinner, Video Goes Viral After His Successful ICC Champions Trophy Debut.

Travis Head Gaya

Travis Head gaya Indians right now: pic.twitter.com/6AlqEFgT0h — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 4, 2025

Varun Chakaravarthy Gets Travis Head

VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY gets Travis Head🔥🫡 pic.twitter.com/zt3F5BiJMg — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 4, 2025

Indian Fans to Travis Head

Varun Chakaravarthy Gets Travis Head

VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY GETS TRAVIS HEAD!!!!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S4HhjGpABR — KnightRidersXtra (@KKR_Xtra) March 4, 2025

Big Relief

Big relief for Team India Travis Head out #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/b68PWJXuSg — Ash (@Ashsay_) March 4, 2025

Travis Head Out

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)