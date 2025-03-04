India national cricket team star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made his ICC Champions Trophy debut against the New Zealand national cricket team in Dubai in the 2025 edition. In his debut ICC Champions Trophy match, Varun Chakaravarthy delivered a match-winning performance with the ball. The wily leg-spinner bagged a five-wicket haul, which helped the Men in Blue to defend a 250-run target against the Black Caps. Team India won the match by 44 runs, and Varun Chakaravarthy was adjudged Player of the Match. A video has gone viral on social media, where Varun Chakaravarthy was talking about his journey of becoming pacer to spinner. Below is the viral video. IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ravi Ashwin Urges Rohit Sharma To Open With Varun Chakaravarthy Against Travis Head in Semifinals vs Australia.

Varun Chakaravarthy Opens Up About His Journey

