Travis Head Memes Go Viral As Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Smashes 67 Runs Off 31 Balls During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Travis Head funny memes went viral on social media as the Sunrisers Hyderabad star smashed 67 runs off just 31 deliveries during the SRH vs RR match in IPL 2025 on March 23. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star continued from where he left off last season and unleashed carnage at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as he took the attack to the Rajasthan Royals bowlers. Travis Head found the fence quite consistently and did not allow any Rajasthan Royals bowler to settle down. His knock included nine fours and three sixes and his innings came to an end with Tushar Deshpande dismissing him. Kavya Maran All Smiles As Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Flying Start in Powerplay During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

'Travis Head When He Spots Blue on Opposition Jersey'

Travis Head when he spots Blue on the jersey pic.twitter.com/1s3YPhmwGZ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 23, 2025

'Travis Head to RR Bowlers'

Travis Head Against Rajasthan Royals Today

Travis Head with Rajasthan Royals bowlers #RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/N7tKuNIl1w — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 23, 2025

Haha

Travis Head if he sees a little blue color on the opponent team's jersey. pic.twitter.com/Ula9KwNPvf — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) March 23, 2025

'Indians Watching Travis Head Play for SRH'

All Indians when Travis Head plays for SRH. #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/ToLt7JSOe3 — Comfortably Numb (@ronniecristin) March 23, 2025

Hilarious

Travis Head in IPL pic.twitter.com/5yEBVIYid7 — Sober (@Soberhere_) March 23, 2025

