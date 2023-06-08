After a hard toiling for two and a half-session and taking some serious beating. India finally broke the marathon partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith. They stick to their short ball barrage strategy towards Travis Head (163) and finally he gives in as he tries to get inside a Mohammed Siraj bouncer but gets late and gloves one to the wicketkeeper KS Bharat. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 2.

Travis Head Wicket Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

