Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Sai Sudharsan after he scored 96 runs in the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Monday, May 29. The young left-hander showed his full range of shots on both sides of the wicket and deserved a century. The Master Blaster was extremely impressed with this performance and taking to social media, he wrote, "Tonight, Sai was a treat to the eye! Well played." 'Virat Kohli's 973' Tweets by RCB Fans Take Over Twitter As Shubman Gill Misses Out on Surpassing Star Batsman for Most Runs in a Season During IPL 2023 Final.

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Sai Sudharsan

