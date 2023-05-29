Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill finished the IPL 2023 season with 890 runs after his 39-run knock in the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final. Gill missed out on an opportunity to surpass Virat Kohli on most runs in a single season in IPL. Kohli scored 973 runs during IPL 2016 season. After Gill's dismissal, RCB fans took over Twitter to celebrate the fact that Kohli's record remained intact. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter. MS Dhoni Stumping Video: Watch MSD Stump Out Shubman Gill During CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final.

Virat Kohli at Top!

Virat Kohli's 973 remains at the Top. The Unbreakable, Unbeatable record of King! pic.twitter.com/kPYv4CSN78 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 29, 2023

Virat Kohli's 973 remains at the Top. The Unbreakable, Unbeatable record of King! Congratulations GT for mamoth total.#ViratKohli #KingKohli #IPLFinals pic.twitter.com/5xWW1HLAIQ — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) May 29, 2023

Virat Kohli's 973 will always remain UNBREAKABLE !!! pic.twitter.com/1VYuYpdCZd — Lokesh Saini 🚩 (@LokeshViraat18K) May 29, 2023

Virat Kohli's 973 always on top ❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/bzVGFIOVCy — 3 Taarik Soon 🌙 (@stfupreet_) May 29, 2023

