Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult picked up two wickets during the RR vs MI IPL 2024 match wherein he completed 250 wickets in T20 cricket. The Rajasthan Royals uploaded an appreciation post for the same for Boult on their official Twitter handle. Trent Boult Leads Chart For Most Wickets in First Over in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2024

Trent Boult Completes 250 Wickets in T20 Cricket

🚨Trent Boult has now struck 250 times in T20s ⚡️💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)