Veteran speedster Trent Boult completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket. The left-arm seamer achieved this huge feat during the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1. The 35-year-old achieved this iconic milestone after dismissing Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 13 runs. Boult is the 36th bowler to reach the landmark of 300 wickets in the shortest format. Boult is also the third New Zealand bowler to achieve the 300 wickets milestone. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Mumbai Indians Batter to Complete 6000 Runs in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Trent Boult Completes 300 Wickets in T20s

A Peach Delivery by Trent Boult!

BOULT STRIKES BACK! 💥 After getting hit for a couple of sixes, #TrentBoult has the last laugh as he cleans up the batter with a peach to claim his 300th T20 wicket! 🎯🔥 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/QKBMQn9xdI #IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1,… pic.twitter.com/hnq8C9ms6p — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 1, 2025

