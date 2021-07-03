Trent Boult, one of New Zealand's best performers in their recent World Test Championship win over India, showed his singing skills, recalling the historic victory. In a video shared by ICC, the left-arm fast bowler was seen strumming the guitar and singing the song in collaboration with James McOnie, host of a show named 'Crowd Goes Wild.'

Check the video here:

Swinging the ball, singing a few notes, it’s all too easy for Trent Boult 🎶 😄#WTC21 Finalpic.twitter.com/WlW94cULjq — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)