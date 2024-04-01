Trent Boult continues his good performance with the new ball as he plays a key role in the third consecutive win of RR in IPL 2024 by taking two wickets in the first over and then ending his spell with figures of 3/22. Riding on his performance, RR completed a memorable victory and moved to the top of the IPL 2024 points table. As Boult opened up the game early with his bowling, he was awarded the man of the match award. Rajasthan Royals Beat Mumbai Indians By Six Wickets in IPL 2024: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag Power RR to Dominant Victory.

Trent Boult Wins Man of the Match Award

Swing 🤝 Accuracy Trent Boult’s outstanding opening spell wins him the Player of the match award 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/XL2RWMFLbE #TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/VbJmu16cGT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2024

