Rajasthan Royals continue their winning streak as they hand another defeat to Mumbai Indians, this time by six wickets. After opting to bowl first, RR wrecked havoc over MI as Trent Boult (3/22) picked three wickets in his first two overs. Despite an attempt of fightback from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11) restricts their run flow, dismissing both. RR performed as solid bowling unit and restricted MI for only 125/9. Chasing it, RR were off to a nervy start with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler getting dismissed cheaply, but Riyan Parag (54*) scored a stunning half-century to seal the game in favour of the visitors. Fan Breaches Security to Hug Rohit Sharma During MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Rajasthan Royals Beat Mumbai Indians By Six Wickets in IPL 2024

