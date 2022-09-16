Punjab Kings have announced Trevor Bayliss as their new head coach. Bayliss, who has the experience of winning several leagues including the IPL, is Anil Kumble's replacement after the former leg-spinner parted ways with the franchise. Punjab Kings took to social media to make this announcement.

Punjab Kings New Head Coach:

🚨 New Coach Alert 🚨 IPL winner ✅ ODI World Cup winner ✅ CLT20 winner ✅ Here's wishing a very warm welcome to our new Head Coach, Trevor Bayliss. 😍 Here's looking forward to a successful partnership! 🤝#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #TrevorBayliss #HeadCoach pic.twitter.com/UKdKi2Lefi — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 16, 2022

