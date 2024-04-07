Virat Kohli is a star performer for the Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He was recently spotted at the airport following the RCB vs RR match, where media personnel tried to stop Kohli for an interview. But Kohli replied ‘Tum log yehi rehte ho’ (You people stay here only) and walked away without giving the interview. The star batter is having a great IPL season, he scored his first century in the IPL 2024 season. The orange cap holder already has two half-centuries in the season. RCB will play against Mumbai Indians on April 11 at Wankhede Stadium. Highest Scores in IPL 2024: Check List of Highest Team Totals in Indian Premier League Season 17.

Virat Kohli Reacts to Paparazzi at Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

