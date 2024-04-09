Tushar Deshpande shined with the ball as his spell of 3/33 in 4 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai helped CSK clinch a seven-wicket victory over KKR in the IPL 2024. Deshpande also took the crucial wicket of Andre Russell which proved to be a difference maker at the end. After dismissing Russell, he imitated the celebration of Dwayne Bravo as Bravo, who is now CSK's bowling coach, cheered from the sidelines. Fans loved the bonding between the bowling coach and the bowlers and made the video viral on social media. Chepauk Crowd Goes Berserk As MS Dhoni Comes Out To Bat in End Overs of CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Tushar Deshpande Imitates Dwayne Bravo's Celebration After Dismissing Andre Russell

