Chennai Super Kings wicket keeper batsman MS Dhoni once again fulfilled the wish of the fans to watch him bat during the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match being played at M.A. Chidambaram in Chennai. MSD came into bat after Shivam Dube departed for 28 runs from 18 balls. However, as Dhoni likes to bat deep down the order, his arrival wasn't expected but the legendary surprised his fans and gave them a chance to cheer. Chennai Super Kings Beats Kolkata Knight Riders by Seven Wickets: Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad Guide Hosts CSK to Comprehensive Win Over KKR in IPL 2024

Chepauk Crowd Goes Berserk As MS Dhoni Comes Out To Bat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)