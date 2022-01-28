UAE U19 team would be seen in action against West Indies U19 in the ninth place Playoff at the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 on Friday, January 28. The match would begin at 6:30 pm IST. Star Sports is likely to provide live telecast of this match while fans in India can use the Disney+Hotstar app to live stream the game. The match can also be watched on ICC TV in select regions.

🚨 Today's blockbuster #U19CWC games 🚨 Super League quarter-final: 🇵🇰 Pakistan vs Australia 🇦🇺 Plate quarter-finals: 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates vs West Indies 🌴 🇺🇬 Uganda vs Papua New Guinea 🇵🇬 📑 Fixtures: https://t.co/5zcPmR77tG pic.twitter.com/jSMt7jAjI0 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)