The UAE women's national cricket team will face the Qatar women's national cricket team in the 15th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on May 15. The UAE women vs Qatar women match will be played at the AIT Cricket Ground in Thailand. The much-awaited contest will begin at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, live TV viewing options of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 will not be available in India due to a lack of a broadcasting partner. However, online streaming viewing options for the UAE Women vs Qatar Women T20 WC Asia Qualifier match will be available on FanCode in India. Fans can find live viewing options for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 for INR 59 on the FanCode app and website. Chloe Tryon Hat-Trick Video: Watch South African All-Rounder Dismiss Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari and Malki Madara in SL-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 6th ODI.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025

Nine teams will contest for two spots in the Global @ICC Women's #T20WorldCup with the Qualifier set to go on floors tomorrow !!! 🏆#iccwomenst20wcasiaqualifier pic.twitter.com/7uGBtLGsMI — Cricket Thailand (@ThailandCricket) May 8, 2025

