Chloe Tryon spun a web around the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team, scalping a hat-trick in the SL-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 6th ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on May 9. The experienced all-rounder dismissed Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari and Malki Madara all for ducks off consecutive deliveries to scalp a sensational hat-trick and also register a five-wicket haul (5/34), one that helped the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team eventually defend a 316-run target by 76 runs. Chloe Tryon was also superb with the bat earlier on, hitting 74 off 51 balls and her all-round show helped the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team register their first and only win of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. South Africa Women Beat Sri Lanka Women by 76 Runs in Tri-Nation Series 2025; Chloe Tryon’s Match-Winning Hat-Trick Stuns Hosts in Colombo.

Watch Chloe Tryon's Hat-Trick Video Here:

Is there anything that she cannot do today? 🙌 Chloe Tryon turned the game upside down with a fiery hat-trick! Dewmi, Sugandika, Malki - all cleaned up, classic Tryon style 🔥@chloetryon25 @ProteasWomenCSA @imfemalecricket#SLvSA #ODISeries #TriSeries pic.twitter.com/nagWBPMts0 — FanCode (@FanCode) May 9, 2025

