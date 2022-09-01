Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul is currently serving as Afghanistan's bowling coach. The Afghan boys have made it to the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan, who will take on Hong Kong, are expected to advance to Super 4 round as well and then in one of the fixtures, the Green Shirts will face Afghanistan. So, while PAK vs AFG is on cards, Umar Gul's wife Mariam Naqsh has made a request to her husband to take things easy during the clash.

Pakistan k khilaf zara haat hola rakhna coach saab 🙈🙈 congratulations 🎉 https://t.co/VAmlAleWUz — Dr Mariamnaqsh (@MariamNaqsh) August 30, 2022

