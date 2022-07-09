Umran Malik who was selected in the Indian T20I squad for the three-game series against England shared a photo with fellow team-mates Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan. The J&K pacer took his social media to wish Eid to fans all around the world. 'Eid Mubarak everyone' he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umran Malik (@umran_malik_1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)