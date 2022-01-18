Former India Under 19 captain, Unmukt Chand, becomes the first male cricketer from the country to feature in Big Bash League as he makes his debut for Melbourne Renegades in their BBL 2021-22 clash against Hobart Hurricanes.

Unmukt is IN and the boys are ready for the 'Cane challenge 👊 We'll be bowling first.#GETONRED pic.twitter.com/qRbwZDvDMl — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 18, 2022

