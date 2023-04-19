United Arab Emirates are currently facing Kuwait in their first match in ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The game started at 9:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Having won the toss Kuwait are currently bowling. Unfortunately, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 has no broadcaster in India. Hence this match is not getting telecasted on TV. However, fans can still watch the game on FanCode and ACC's official YouTube channel.

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Live on ACC's Official YouTube Channel

