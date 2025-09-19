India national cricket team star batter Shubman Gill had another dismal outing with the bat in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. During the Group A match against the Oman national cricket team, Gill was dismissed for just five runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The right-handed batter was removed by Oman's left-arm speedster Shah Faisal. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the second over. The left-arm seamer bowled a fullish delivery which came back in towards the Indian batter. Shubman Gill went for the booming drive and missed it completely as ball crashed onto his off-stump. Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Reason Behind Star Pacer's Absence from Last Group Stage Encounter.

Superb Delivery by Shah Faisal

