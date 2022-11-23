The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday announced the Team India, India A squad for the Bangladesh tour in December. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Dayal were ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and fast bowler Kuldeep Sen as replacements for them.

See details:

Update: Team India (Senior Men) and India A squad for Bangladesh tour announced. Mored details here - https://t.co/VnBdNf60mN #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2022

Team India squad

#TeamIndia for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, R Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen. — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)