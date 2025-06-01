The right-handed wicketkeeper batter Urvil Patel, who was roped in as a replacement by Chennai Super Kings for uncapped Indian player Vansh Bedi in IPL 2025 has thanked the CSK captain MS Dhoni with a heartfelt note. Urvil Patel penned that he was "Grateful for the incredible opportunity to play under the legendary leadership of MS Dhoni." referring to MS Dhoni by the term 'Thala', he described the five-time IPL champion as a "masterclass in calmness, leadership, and humility." MS Dhoni also gave a signed jersey to Urvil Patel, with the words “Best Wishes Urvil” and met his parents. The 26-year-old also mentioned about it those moments in the post. Urvil Patel Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About the 26-Year-Old Player Who Replaced Vansh Bedi in CSK’s Squad for Remainder of IPL 2025.

Urvil Patel On MS Dhoni

