Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel as a replacement for uncapped Indian player Vansh Bedi for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Urvil Patel's inclusion came after Vansh Bedi suffered an injury, which has ruled him out indefinitely. Vansh was named in the playing 12 for the IPL 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru but was replaced by Deepak Hooda just before the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bedi was acquired for INR 55 lakh at the mega auction.

Urvil Patel, on the other hand, went unsold in the same mega auction. The wicketkeeper-batter registered at a base price of INR 30 lakh. Five-time champions are already out of the tournament. CSK's new recruit Urvil could get a chance to play his first IPL match in one of the remaining games. The five-time champions are looking to build a team for the future and are giving chances to players this IPL season.

MS Dhoni's side will aim to address its weakness, and Urvil's inclusion will give them a choice to strengthen their batting line-up. On that note, take a look at some of the interesting quick facts about Urvil Patel.

Urvil Patel Quick Facts

Urvil Patel was born on October 17, 1998, in Mehsana, Gujarat.

The 26-year-old has represented Baroda at the U-14, U-16 and U-19 levels and played for the state at the senior level before switching to the Gujarat team in domestic cricket.

So far, Urvil has played 10 First-Class matches. The keeper-batter has scored 423 runs, including two fifties and one hundred.

In List A cricket, Urvil amassed 748 runs in 22 matches along with two fifties and three centuries.

The 26-year-old has smashed 1162 runs in 47 T20s. The right-handed batter has made two centuries and four fifties till now.

Urvil enjoyed a breakthrough domestic season when he smashed the second-fastest century in men's T20 cricket, off just 28 balls for Gujarat against Tripura during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.

The star cricketer was a member of the Gujarat Titans squad in the IPL 2023 season. Sadly, Patel never played a match and was released the following year.

Urvil Patel has made a mark in the shortest format. The 26-year-old could bring a new spirit to the Chennai Super Kings' squad for the remainder of IPL 2025. With CSK trying out young players, a debut is on the cards for the Gujarat-born cricketer.

